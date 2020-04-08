MS Dhoni has Stopped Playing PUBG, Picks Call of Duty During Lockdown

If all were well, the Chennai Super Kings would have currently been preparing for their fourth game in IPL 2020, a home game against the Kings XI Punjab. But unfortunately for MS Dhoni and co training sessions were stopped indefinitely once the coronavirus outbreak was deemed dangerous enough.

Like most, the cricketers are also looking for various ways to keep themselves occupied during this unforeseen break which will continue till April 14 at least.

Dhoni, who has been out of action since India’s exit from the World Cup in 2019 in the semi-finals, was initially a huge PUBG fan, but his interest waned according to teammate Deepak Chahar.

For Chahar though PUBG is still his go to game!

According to a video interaction posted by the CSK on their Twitter handle, Chahar says Captain Cool’s preferred video game is the classic Call of Duty.

In the inaugural episode of #AnbuDenLions, namma #Cherry got talking about playing PUBG with #Thala Dhoni and why guys love to learn the guitar! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9 @RuphaRamani pic.twitter.com/xDo6SFYiLe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 7, 2020

“Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now,” said Chahar.

“Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PUBG but had lost touch. He couldn’t figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” he added.

Seamer Deepak Chahar came into the limelight playing for CSK in the IPL under Dhoni and made his international debut in a T20 match against England in 2018.

The IPL currently is suspended till April 15 with the BCCI waiting on further instructions from the Government of India.

