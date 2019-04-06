MS Dhoni Interacted with a Special Fan after Last Match in Mumbai and Netizens Can't Get Over it
A video of the skipper sprinting out of the dressing rooms to meet the old woman and then warmly interacting with her for a quality amount of time was shared by the Indian Premier League's Twitter handle.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacting with a special fan | Source: Twitter/ChennaiSuperKings
While it is common to see fans chase their stars and idols to world's end, Mahi surprised one and all when he, instead, chose to make an effort to meet one of his fans. The incident occurred after the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match held in Mumbai.
Though Dhoni's CSK took a beating, Captain Cool remained true to his name and walked out of the dressing room and onto the field to interact with a special after the match. He came down to meet an elderly woman, apparently a fan of MSD, who had been waiting eagerly with a yellow paper placard in her hand, to meet the star.
Captain cool, @msdhoni humble— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019
Heartwarming to see this gesture from the legend in Mumbai @ChennaiIPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6llHlenIzL
A video of the skipper sprinting out of the dressing rooms to meet the old woman and then warmly interacting with her for a quality amount of time was shared by the Indian Premier League's Twitter handle.
Chennai Super Kings' Twitter handle also uploaded adorable photos of the elderly woman who seemed absolutely elated to meet Dhoni.
A series of the #Yellove Peranbu! #Thala ! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/ZIC3e3f7RG— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 4, 2019
The gesture has been winning hearts and praises for Dhoni since then with many saluting the humility and kindness as well as down-to-Earth attitude of the star.
Love this man ❤️❤️❤️— Siddhi Ajagaonkar (@Ime_n_mySalman) April 4, 2019
MSD has carried the baton of fabulous Indian sportsmen.— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 5, 2019
Warriors on the field
Gentlemen off it
Role models always @sachin_rt @VVSLaxman281 @virendersehwag #dravid @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh @ImZaheer to name but a few
Essence of being a good sport
He gets respect becoz he gives respect. That's the awesome way to live. He really inspires me by his every action #mahi #dhoni #VIVOIPL #MIvCSK #CSKvsMI— Rishabh Jain (@Rishabh74557896) April 4, 2019
1 hi toh dil hai, kitni baar jitounga mahi bhai @msdhoni @bhogleharsha #mahi #mahi #mahi #dhoni #dhoni #dhoni #dhoni #mahi
April 4, 2019
How humble and sweet That's the reason why everyone loves Mahi ⭐⭐⭐ my cricket god forever— Sahithya Reddy (@SweetieSayz) April 4, 2019
Winning and losing part of game but respect from people forever pic.twitter.com/FfpGzJzOqD— Asutosh007 (@asutosh007) April 4, 2019
Reason Why he is Respected Everywhere :)— Sachin Tendulkar Fans (@CrickeTendulkar) April 4, 2019
Humble and So Ground to Earth
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Gudi Padwa 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar Wish Fans on Marathi New Year
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s