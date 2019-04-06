LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
MS Dhoni Interacted with a Special Fan after Last Match in Mumbai and Netizens Can't Get Over it

A video of the skipper sprinting out of the dressing rooms to meet the old woman and then warmly interacting with her for a quality amount of time was shared by the Indian Premier League's Twitter handle.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
MS Dhoni Interacted with a Special Fan after Last Match in Mumbai and Netizens Can't Get Over it
Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacting with a special fan | Source: Twitter/ChennaiSuperKings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fan following in India needs no separate introduction. Known affectionaly among fans as 'The Finisher' and 'Captain Cool', the former captain of the Indian Cricket team is one of the most popular sportsperson in the country. and a recent, rather heart-warming incident proves why.

While it is common to see fans chase their stars and idols to world's end, Mahi surprised one and all when he, instead, chose to make an effort to meet one of his fans. The incident occurred after the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match held in Mumbai.

Though Dhoni's CSK took a beating, Captain Cool remained true to his name and walked out of the dressing room and onto the field to interact with a special after the match. He came down to meet an elderly woman, apparently a fan of MSD, who had been waiting eagerly with a yellow paper placard in her hand, to meet the star.



A video of the skipper sprinting out of the dressing rooms to meet the old woman and then warmly interacting with her for a quality amount of time was shared by the Indian Premier League's Twitter handle.

Chennai Super Kings' Twitter handle also uploaded adorable photos of the elderly woman who seemed absolutely elated to meet Dhoni.




The gesture has been winning hearts and praises for Dhoni since then with many saluting the humility and kindness as well as down-to-Earth attitude of the star.
















