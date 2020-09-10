MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva is 'Papa's Biggest Fan', This Viral Instagram Video is Proof

Former India skipper, MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni is one of the adorable kids out there. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi often posts pictures and videos of Ziva on social media. Recently, a video has been uploaded on Ziva’s Instagram page, showing the little girl standing with a sketch of her father.

The bio of the page mentions that it is "managed by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”. In the video, someone, most probably Sakshi, can be heard asking Ziva, "Who is he?" To which, the little girl replies, “This is papa.”

Ziva is again asked if she is sure this is her dad. This time, the girl says, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni". Then finally, she is questioned if she is sure. Ziva responds by saying, “I’m sure.”

The caption of the video reads, “Papa’s biggest fan!”

Last month, two videos of Ziva were put out on her Instagram account. In the videos, she can be seen having a conversation with a green-coloured chameleon toy.

The videos were shared with a caption, reading, “Encounter with a Chameleon on a special day ! Happy Lizard day!”

In June, Chennai Super Kings, an IPL team of which Dhoni is the captain, shared a video showing Ziva enjoying bike ride with her father inside their Ranchi farmhouse.

In the clip, the little girl seems happy as Dhoni makes her sit in front, on the oil tank of the bike.

Sharing the video, the IPL franchise wrote, “When 'crazy lightning' and 'happiness' are rolled into one!”

Dhoni is in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League 2020. His fans are waiting to watch him playing as he has not been seen in action since July 2019, when India lost the World Cup semi-final to New Zealand.

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their first IPL game on September 19.