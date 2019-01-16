LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Dhoni's Illegal Run Against Australia in 2nd ODI Goes Unnoticed, Sparks Debate Online

Footage of Dhoni not grounding his bat to complete a regulation single in the 45th over is going viral on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Image credits: Fox Sports / Twitter
Mahendra Singh Dhoni silenced his critics on Tuesday after he led his side to a series-levelling win against Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

His knock of 55 (54) included 2 maximums and a lot of praises from the cricket pundits.

“There is no doubt that he (Dhoni) should be a part of the team. Tonight was an MS classic. He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what's going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, the 37-year-old is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Footage of Dhoni not grounding his bat to complete a regulation single has surfaced on social media. The incident took place in the 45th over on the last ball of Nathan Lyon’s final spell, when Dhoni pushed the ball to the long-on and appeared to not ground his bat on the other end.




While the incident looked completely unintentional, the umpires failed to pick up Dhoni's illegal run and the match carried on with a run added to India's total. It was only later that commentator and former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist noticed that Dhoni never made it to the crease at the non-striker's end.

“In Lyon’s last ball of his spell, MS Dhoni chipped him to the onside and straight away said there is no need for any pushing there because I have already hit him for six earlier in the over,” Gilchrist said.

With India needing 25 off 18 deliveries, Gilchrist wondered if the incident would have an impact on the result had the match gone to the wire.

Social media, on the other hand, blamed the umpires for missing the incident.










Meanwhile, others believed that Aussies missed an opportunity to get the batsman run out.







As it turns out, the match didn't go to the wire and India won the contest comfortably with 6 wickets in hand and 4 deliveries to spare.

Chasing a score of 299 at the Adelaide Oval, Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, hitting another ton in his yet another successful outing. Kohli (104 off 112) along with Dhoni's determined knock of 55 (54) and Dinesh Karthik's late cameo guided India to a series-equalling victory.

The visitors will meet Australia for the third and final ODI in Melbourne on January 18.
