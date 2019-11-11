'MS is Back in Action': Dhoni Trades Bat for Tennis Racquet, Impresses Cricket Fans

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted participating in a tennis tournament at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association complex in his hometown Ranchi.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has taken a break from cricket after the ODI World Cup in July, was pictured during the tournament and the image has been doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.

The image was initially tweeted by a fan following which Dhoni's Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also tweeted the image.

"The King, at your service," CSK captioned the image.

Fans, as usual, were in awe of the veteran.

Tennis Championship 2019 MS DHONI and his partner DEFEAT Opponents (6-0,6-0) in mens doubles 1st Round. pic.twitter.com/zQfWTg4NWD — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) November 8, 2019

DHONI participating in County Cricket Club Tennis Championship at JSCA Stadium, TODAY. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ex4tN5Z6sE — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) November 8, 2019

Dhoni back in to the action. ❤️He played his 1st matct today of Tennis tournament at Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/LO7moo3yrp — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) November 8, 2019

He is a all - rounder. Hard hai MSD — Sushil Thakur (@SushilT99418338) November 8, 2019

Cricket Tennis Table tennis Badminton Football Might be others sports also which he plays to perfection "Universal Sports Personality " without any doubt — Ankur Gupta (@Aki_Gupt) November 8, 2019

Dhoni's future with the Indian team has been the subject of considerable speculation in the months since the World Cup. The 38-year-old had initially taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket after India's defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal of the tournament.

However, he has since extended that break and chief selector M.S.K. Prasad has said that the management will be looking to move on to younger talents in the run-up to the 2020 World T20.

(With IANS inputs)

