Ms Marvel Fans Play 'Spot Farhan Akhtar' Game as Actor's Cameo Inspires Memes

Disclaimer: Ms Marvel spoilers

Farhan Akhtar made a hard-hitting cameo in Ms Marvel episode 4, but Desis aren’t quite satisfied. Indian Twitter has so far been appreciative of the Desi representation in the MCU series and had been pumped up about Farhan’s appearance. But their hopes were dashed when Farhan’s storyline ended even before the episode could be over. Farhan’s character Waleed explains to Kamala that the Clandestines are from a different realm and their reality co-exists with ours. However, with the bangle, they can take over our realm and whatever will be left will be theirs. He also tells her that the Red Daggers are vigilantes who protect the world from the unseen.

While crucial, Farhan’s role lasting for a few brief moments inspired Indians to come up with a slew of memes.

Farhan Akhtar's role as Waleed in Ms Marvel got me like #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/k98GV3imAC — thatonekidpeter (@AliSumeyya) June 29, 2022

#msmarvel episode 4 spoilers

bruh how do they introduce farhan akhtar’s character and k!ll him off in the same episode like CMON pic.twitter.com/hWNZjS0Yd6 — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) June 29, 2022

they did him so wrong only introduced him to the mcu to kill him off five min later #FarhanAkhtar #MsMarvel #Marvel pic.twitter.com/qb4HrmF2vx — vansh (@Vansharma18) June 29, 2022

#msmarvel spoilers

Me at Marvel hq to talk about Farhan Akhtar's screentime pic.twitter.com/4V1wwvRk4z — Moogiiiii (@faltiatia) June 29, 2022

There was also a goof-up in the mix.

: Seeing Farhan Akhtar in MCU : Seeing Marvel youtube admin think his name is Farout Akhtar pic.twitter.com/OTfgbFwcHo — Vivek Raju is hiring (link in bio) (@vivekraju93) June 29, 2022

During a fight sequence, Waleed manages to kill one of the Clandestines but Najma is quick to stab him and throw him from the balcony, killing him. It seemingly ends Farhan Akhtar’s MCU journey if the makers don’t have any other plan to revive him or reveal later that he was not killed.

Short-lived or not, one can’t really be mad at some Desi representation in MCU and many appreciated Farhan’s role on social media, plus the several Desi and Pakistani songs that played during the episode.

