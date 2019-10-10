Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deja Vu: Reporter’s Son Popping up on Her Live TV Segment Will Remind You of ‘BBC Dad'

Move over BBC Dad, the MSNBC Mom is here.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Deja Vu: Reporter’s Son Popping up on Her Live TV Segment Will Remind You of ‘BBC Dad'
'My kids are here' | Image credit: Twitter/screengrab

Remember the "BBC dad" from 2017 whose kids randomly walked into the room while he was on Live TV? Well now, the "MSNBC mom" is here to steal his thunder.

NBC News's Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube was delivering her own Live segment on MSNBC on Wednesday morning when her little son popped into the frame. The quickly viral moment was quite similar to the incident in 2017 when Professor Robert Kelly's two children danced into the frame while he was in the middle of an interview.

This time, Kube was in the middle of reporting on the Turkish military escalation in Syria when her son popped into the screen and caught her. Kube, a true professional, tried to ignore the kid at first. But she couldn't anymore, she broke into a charming smile and said, "Excuse me, my kids are here...live television!"

The viral incident was shared by MSNBC on Twitter with the caption,"Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news."

The MSNBC mom incident, however, has found much approval on Twitter. Many praised the fact that it was great that Kube took her child to work and was also permitted to keep him on set while shooting.

