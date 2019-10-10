Deja Vu: Reporter’s Son Popping up on Her Live TV Segment Will Remind You of ‘BBC Dad'
Move over BBC Dad, the MSNBC Mom is here.
'My kids are here' | Image credit: Twitter/screengrab
Remember the "BBC dad" from 2017 whose kids randomly walked into the room while he was on Live TV? Well now, the "MSNBC mom" is here to steal his thunder.
NBC News's Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube was delivering her own Live segment on MSNBC on Wednesday morning when her little son popped into the frame. The quickly viral moment was quite similar to the incident in 2017 when Professor Robert Kelly's two children danced into the frame while he was in the middle of an interview.
This time, Kube was in the middle of reporting on the Turkish military escalation in Syria when her son popped into the screen and caught her. Kube, a true professional, tried to ignore the kid at first. But she couldn't anymore, she broke into a charming smile and said, "Excuse me, my kids are here...live television!"
The viral incident was shared by MSNBC on Twitter with the caption,"Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news."
Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms pic.twitter.com/PGUrbtQtT6— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2019
The MSNBC mom incident, however, has found much approval on Twitter. Many praised the fact that it was great that Kube took her child to work and was also permitted to keep him on set while shooting.
What viewers don't know is that @ckubeNBC was up late last night & early this morning reporting on the Syria developments. #RockStar https://t.co/8O7XvhG6B0— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 9, 2019
BBC Dad, MSNBC Mompic.twitter.com/RpBG3c9NOP— Annanya (@annanyajohari) October 9, 2019
I think it’s fantastic that she’s allowed to have her kids around while working. Good on you MSNBC.— Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) October 9, 2019
I can just envision this happening during a live shot and I would definitely not handle it as well as Courtney Kube.— Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) October 9, 2019
Love to see real life mom juggling played out on tv in this sweet moment. Kudos to @ckubeNBC and @MSNBC to not only handle this well but champion it. We need more of this everywhere. https://t.co/tlEbjBXbUb— Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 9, 2019
October 9, 2019
