M&S's 'Suggestive' Easter Bunny in 'Downward-Dog' Yoga Position is Making Twitter Blush

Very strange Easter bunny — Ann Mac (@ginandfred) March 21, 2019

The M&S Yoga Bunny Easter egg is very “door’s on the latch, find me upstairs.” pic.twitter.com/RWs39APbCY — ＭＩＫＥ‍ (@_MP88_) February 13, 2019

It's digging its burrow — Jackie Hadfield (@hadfield_jackie) March 21, 2019

Well done to M&S for cheering us all up in the middle of Brexit gloom! Serious giggles going on in our office! — Kate Kendall (@KateKendall20) March 21, 2019

Prayers for those of us who have to try and sell this product with a straight face appeciated Fr. Also, if you haven't yet seen the 'Yoga Bunny' egg M&S has brought out, I unwillinging draw your attention to it...https://t.co/vQlQd4z8Ep — TinyHead (@nick_benn11) February 8, 2019

Question: Which bit of the yoga bunny would you eat first? @marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/obOQZamOyc — Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) March 21, 2019

First love sausage, now yoga Easter bunny...M&S has hired someone whose mind is pure smut and I love them a little bit https://t.co/69kMsuawMW — Rachel Moss (@rachelmoss_) March 21, 2019

Not so sure about that yoga bunny position! Mmm — Jon D (@Jon122D) March 21, 2019

Okay note to my mum who doesn’t follow me but I’m sending this vibe out that I would like either one of these. The yoga bunny really cracked me up #headdownarseup @marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/yJ229q4GTL — gabrielle (@GTodiscox) March 12, 2019

Suggestive? It's merely a bunny in the "downwards-facing dog" yoga position, Christian! — M&S (@marksandspencer) March 9, 2019

Well. I'd like some of whatever the M&S marketing group were smoking during their Valentine's planning meeting. https://t.co/vrAIH0avAB — ✠ Canon Buchanan ✠ ‍♂️ (@FrDidymus) February 7, 2019

Popular brand Marks and Spencer is being trolled by netizens in the United Kingdom after it released its new collection of Easter Bunny chocolates that many customers thought were in rather "suggestive".The Easter Bunny is a staple Easter treat made of chocolate and is popular with the old and the young in UK and US. However, Retail giant M&S has launched a new series of 'Yoga Bunnies' that has raised some eyebrows and tickled some nostrils.Priced at £6 apiece, the chocolate bunnies come wrapped in mint-condition boxes while performing a Yoga pose. However, many on the internet agreed that the bunny's pose could be interpreted as somewhat NSFW.As soon as M&S uploaded a picture of the bunny on Twitter, social media was filled with reactions. Many thought that the bunny did indeed have a come-hither look.Even M&S staff took part in the trolling.However, M&S did not take the trolling quietly and had a quick response for one of the Tweeples who called the bunny "suggestive". "Suggestive? It's merely a bunny in the "downwards-facing dog" yoga position, Christian!" the store wrote in response to a tweet.This is not the first time that the brand has been trolled on social media for its unconventional confectionary. On Valentine's Day, the store announced 'Love Sausages'.