M&S's 'Suggestive' Easter Bunny in 'Downward-Dog' Yoga Position is Making Twitter Blush

Marks and Spencer's 'Yoga Bunny' may be NSFW but it is definitely cracking Twitter up.

Updated:March 22, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
M&S's 'Suggestive' Easter Bunny in 'Downward-Dog' Yoga Position is Making Twitter Blush
Popular brand Marks and Spencer is being trolled by netizens in the United Kingdom after it released its new collection of Easter Bunny chocolates that many customers thought were in rather "suggestive".

The Easter Bunny is a staple Easter treat made of chocolate and is popular with the old and the young in UK and US. However, Retail giant M&S has launched a new series of 'Yoga Bunnies' that has raised some eyebrows and tickled some nostrils.

Priced at £6 apiece, the chocolate bunnies come wrapped in mint-condition boxes while performing a Yoga pose. However, many on the internet agreed that the bunny's pose could be interpreted as somewhat NSFW.

As soon as M&S uploaded a picture of the bunny on Twitter, social media was filled with reactions. Many thought that the bunny did indeed have a come-hither look.
















Even M&S staff took part in the trolling.
















However, M&S did not take the trolling quietly and had a quick response for one of the Tweeples who called the bunny "suggestive". "Suggestive? It's merely a bunny in the "downwards-facing dog" yoga position, Christian!" the store wrote in response to a tweet.




This is not the first time that the brand has been trolled on social media for its unconventional confectionary. On Valentine's Day, the store announced 'Love Sausages'.




