Much Ado: Man Buys Plane Ticket Just to Find Baggage He Lost at Dublin Airport

Travel season can turn out to be hectic for the aviation industry and being short-staffed only adds up to more chaos. Dublin aviation is currently facing the same issue. Amidst this, flight delays and lack of staff have led to a series of problems including delays in returning luggage.

A passenger in Ireland who suffered a delay in getting back his luggage decided to take matters into his own hands rather than leaving it to the airline. The Irishman namely Dermot Lennon landed back in Dublin on June 28 after his trip from Brisbane Australia. However, he had to return home without luggage due to a delay at the Dublin Airport terminal’s baggage claim counter.

After waiting patiently for a week, when the airport officials did not respond, he reached the counter on July 4 to claim his luggage but to no avail. Reportedly the airport authorities allowed only a limited number of people to enter the restricted zone, moreover, multiple security checks just ended up delaying the process.

When nothing worked, Lennon decided to buy a plane ticket so he could go directly from departures to baggage to receive his luggage. As reported by Business Insider, the Irishman stated, “I went onto the website, and I got the cheapest ticket I could”. Seemingly, it was an 18 euros ticket to Glasgow, Scotland.

On July 5, he managed to get his luggage back after severely navigating the airport. When reached at the baggage claim area, Lennon was shocked to see the chaotic scenario in front of him. The Irishman claimed that thousands of bags littered the area, with some even tagged with dates of the previous month.

Lennon scanned the area for about 20 minutes before he spotted his luggage. Talking about the incident, Lennon told the Business portal, that the aviation authorities are blaming the lack of staff to be the core issue behind the inconvenience. “They're blaming lack of staff but this particular instance wasn't because of a lack of staff. It's a lack of organization and a lack of care,” said Lennon.

Meanwhile, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has issued an official statement on the matter stating that handling luggage for any airline doesn’t fall under their care. The spokesperson of the aviation center said, “Passengers' airlines or their third-party ground handling agents are responsible for the resourcing of check-in, bag drop, and baggage delivery.”

The DAA assured that they are looking into the matter to avoid such inconveniences in the future.

