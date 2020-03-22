'Much Needed Rest': Delhi Metro Takes Day Off to Observe Social Distancing on Janta Curfew

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a country-wide 'Janta Curfew' on Mar 22, to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Sunday morning found many streets and corners of India completely deserted. In fact, even public transport has been suspended for a day, meaning metro and railway employees in the country got a rare off day, thanks to social distancing.

On the occasion, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to share a photo of two Delhi metro trains on standby as the country observes "curfew".

"We are taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today," DMRC wrote as the caption to the post.

We're taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/ieuk5o6cwD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2020

The image has been going viral on social media with over 4,000 likes in just an hour. Many appreciated DMRC's efforts to contain the outbreak.

High time! Please know that hundreds of untested,possibly positive COVID 19 cases are traveling on the metro every day and yet we are in denial mode.Please start testing the passengers or else halt the services to stop the spread. What you are doing is helping to spread this!! — Anumita Banerjee (@AnumitaBanerjee) March 22, 2020

Do it for more days. Safety first — aaloo kachaloo (@bolkahangayethe) March 22, 2020

I'm very thankful to you, to keep delhi clean and healthy. — amit pandey (@amitpandey89799) March 22, 2020

Much needed rest for you all! — Barun (@BBrahmachari) March 22, 2020

With world leaders and epidemiologists preaching self-isolation and social distance as one of the only ways to prevent the spread o the COVIS-19 virus, India too is joining the global lockdown, albeit for just 14 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases soared in India on Sunday with the total tally reaching 324, almost doubling in 24-hours, which has raised concerns regarding the need to extend the curfew for a week to prevent mass infections.