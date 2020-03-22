English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Much Needed Rest': Delhi Metro Takes Day Off to Observe Social Distancing on Janta Curfew

DMRC is taking an off-day to observe Janata Curfew | Image credit: Twitter

DMRC is taking an off-day to observe Janata Curfew | Image credit: Twitter

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to share a photo of two Delhi metro trains on standby as the country observes 'curfew'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Share this:

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a country-wide 'Janta Curfew' on Mar 22, to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Sunday morning found many streets and corners of India completely deserted. In fact, even public transport has been suspended for a day, meaning metro and railway employees in the country got a rare off day, thanks to social distancing.

On the occasion, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to share a photo of two Delhi metro trains on standby as the country observes "curfew".

"We are taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today," DMRC wrote as the caption to the post.

The image has been going viral on social media with over 4,000 likes in just an hour. Many appreciated DMRC's efforts to contain the outbreak.

With world leaders and epidemiologists preaching self-isolation and social distance as one of the only ways to prevent the spread o the COVIS-19 virus, India too is joining the global lockdown, albeit for just 14 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases soared in India on Sunday with the total tally reaching 324, almost doubling in 24-hours, which has raised concerns regarding the need to extend the curfew for a week to prevent mass infections.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story