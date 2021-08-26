CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mufasa Falling Prey to Milk Crate Challenge is One Meme Twitter Isn't Happy About


Mufasa Falling Prey to Milk Crate Challenge is One Meme Twitter Isn't Happy About

A Twitter user superimposed a ton of milk crate on the Mufasa death scene from The Lion King animated movie. (Image: Twitter/@MattPostSaysHi)

Health experts have also recently warned the people to not attempt the milk crate challenge as most of these attempts lead to some serious injury.

The latest entrant in the list of logic-defying social media challenges is what is now infamous as the ‘milk crate’ challenge which involves participants climbing up empty milk crates stacked on top of each other in a staircase-like setup. The climb is a serious case of balancing oneself and the internet has been filled with more videos of people crashing on top of the crates rather than succeeding, although a few have mastered the weird challenge.

These videos, albeit a lot risky, hasn’t stopped people from trying them out with many claiming to be addicted as to what would be outcome. And as many of the videos ended in unsuccessful attempts of scaling the milk crate peak, several memes started doing the rounds on the internet. But one particular meme seems to be making its point well known. The meme used the iconic Mufasa death scene from The Lion King to emphasis upon the dangers associated with the Milk crate challenge.

Twitter revolted in protest as users were left shocked as to how could someone do it to their ‘favourite childhood movie’.

Some however, were more interested in knowing how were the people able to procure so many milk crates in the first place.

Health experts have also recently warned the people to not attempt the milk crate challenge as most of these attempts have been showing people falling over as the crates come crashing down to the ground. Experts warn it could lead to some serious injury if people continue to do so.

However, despite many users pointing out the dangers associated with the create challenge, these daredevils (for lack of a better word!) have continued with their adventure atop the wobbly milk crates.

first published:August 26, 2021, 18:06 IST