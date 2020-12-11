Mukesh Ambani's First Photo with Grandson Goes Viral as Akash and Shloka Welcome New Member

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani welcomed his first grandchild into the world after his eldest son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta gave birth to a baby boy in Mumbai on Thursday.

And now, the first picture of Ambani with the little bundle of joy has gone viral on social media. The image was shared by photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram 'Stories'. The image has since been shared thousands of times.

Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby. pic.twitter.com/CVtRfPp0Rk — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 10, 2020

In the photo, Ambani can be seen grinning ear to ear while holding the little baby wrapped in a blue blanket.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children – twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement shared on Thursday said. "The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families." Both mother and son are doing well, it added.