Mukesh and Nita Ambani Inaugurate Artist Sushma Jain's Solo Exhibition 'A Tale Untold'

It is not every day that an artist's maiden solo exhibition is a red carpet event. But, as Sushma Jain presented her exhibition at Jehangir gallery, titled 'A Tale Untold' on Tuesday, Mumbai's who's who lined up to see her work.Photographers queued up and clicked on gleefully as industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal made their way to the exhibition. Many socialites and art lovers also attended the event.Nita and Mukesh Ambani lit the inaugural lamp to begin the opening ceremony of the exhibition. During the inauguration, Nita Ambani said, "this evening is truly special because we are showcasing a talent to the world.""Ever since I can remember Sushma has been a brilliant creative person. I remember her beautiful sketches from holidays...and her stunning portfolio from her art course in London and today her artwork is especially nostalgic for me. Together, we have taken several holidays in the wild. Both our families share a passion for wildlife and seeing her photographic paintings here today, I am transported to the moments of tranquility that we shared together in the wilderness." she added.The opening ceremony of the exhibition wasn't only a crowded event but also a successful one, with Jain selling a few paintings within the first few hours.Speaking to News18, Jain said that it was Nita Ambani who had encouraged her for years to showcase her work to the public. This exhibition also coincides with Jain's 60th birthday but the artist it seems has just begun.Her subjects are mostly animals with, especially expressive eyes. "I love animals and when I paint them I feel like they have come alive. I can feel their skin, and I feel like they are not painting anymore, but they have become real," said Jain.Jain confessed that she has traveled extensively especially to national parks of different countries and forest reserves to get the perfect photographs of animals. She said that she mostly draws from her photographs, and her paintings reflect that, as they sometimes have a photographic finish.While most of the pictures on display are oil paintings on canvas, the artist has experimented with many different mediums including charcoal, crayons and water paints. The series that is on exhibition also represents the beauty and simplicity of the natural world. The artist said not only wants to draw viewers’ attention to the natural world with her paintings but also wants to sensitise people about the importance of wildlife and nature conservation.Each of her paintings, be it the Voyage Within, which shows a tiger bathing in a river gazing at a distance, or Unchained Melody, which shows a mother duck leading her ducklings, captured an emotion that is intimate as well as universal. There is a simplicity in her work which is appealing and resonated with most present at the inauguration.Also present at the inauguration were entrepreneur Dinesh Kanabar, Reliance Industries Executive Director Nikhil Meswani, Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta and Eram Group Chairman Vallabh Bhansali.The exhibition is open to public and is at display at Jehangir Galleries 3 & 4 from 22 August to 27 August 2018.