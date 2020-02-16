Take the pledge to vote

Multiple Baby Mufflermen Turn Up at Kejriwal's Swearing-in, Raghav Chaddha Poses with Original

An extra dose of adorableness!

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 16, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Image credits: PTI.

On February 11, counting day for Delhi Assembly polls, a photo of a toddler dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing to the sky went viral.

Taken by Indian Express journalist and posted by Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter, the photo showed the toddler sporting Kejriwal's trademark muffler and cap.

After AAP's sweeping wins at the polls, the photo soon went viral, becoming the 'face' of the win. Dubbed 'Mini Mufflerman' by AAP and Netizens, the toddler had won over the Internet, even before AAP had won the election.

After the win, AAP even invited the 'Baby Mufflerman' to the ceremony!

The child in the viral picture was identified as Aavyan Tomar, who lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.

Tomar managed to make it to the red carpet, instantly winning hearts all over again!

He even took a selfie with Rajender Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha.

But Tomar wasn't the only baby mufflerman who turned up. Multiple kids dressed as Kejriwal turned up, sporting his trademark look.

Not just at Ramlila Ground in Delhi, some were even from across the world!

