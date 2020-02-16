Multiple Baby Mufflermen Turn Up at Kejriwal's Swearing-in, Raghav Chaddha Poses with Original
An extra dose of adorableness!
Image credits: PTI.
On February 11, counting day for Delhi Assembly polls, a photo of a toddler dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing to the sky went viral.
Taken by Indian Express journalist and posted by Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter, the photo showed the toddler sporting Kejriwal's trademark muffler and cap.
After AAP's sweeping wins at the polls, the photo soon went viral, becoming the 'face' of the win. Dubbed 'Mini Mufflerman' by AAP and Netizens, the toddler had won over the Internet, even before AAP had won the election.
Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
After the win, AAP even invited the 'Baby Mufflerman' to the ceremony!
Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020
The child in the viral picture was identified as Aavyan Tomar, who lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.
Tomar managed to make it to the red carpet, instantly winning hearts all over again!
Also, Mini Mufflerman, who was officially invited by the AAP, has arrived! https://t.co/5b0CRGS82y📸: @ANI pic.twitter.com/9EWVrmgigD— News18.com (@news18dotcom) February 16, 2020
He even took a selfie with Rajender Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha.
With the adorable #BabyMufflerman pic.twitter.com/qWmVydyJia— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 16, 2020
But Tomar wasn't the only baby mufflerman who turned up. Multiple kids dressed as Kejriwal turned up, sporting his trademark look.
There wasn’t just one Baby Mufflerman today. There were several. Here’s one singing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/J1GeRJE5Gv— Aneesha Bedi (@AneeshaBedi) February 16, 2020
एक दो नहीं पाँच बेबी केजरीवाल ।#BabyMufflerMan #MufflerManReturns pic.twitter.com/c8SO6UTdaB— Sameer Naqvi (@qshaikhu) February 16, 2020
#MufflermanReturns#MufflermanReturns#MufflermanReturns #MufflermanReturns#MufflermanReturns5 muffler men already here pic.twitter.com/6AkmT91ILV— VPSINGH गुज़र । (@vinet306) February 16, 2020
We had invited one Baby Kejriwal, but look how many turned up ! #MufflerManReturns pic.twitter.com/ve5HZcBYyv— Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) February 16, 2020
Not just at Ramlila Ground in Delhi, some were even from across the world!
Wow AK fans are scattered all over the world! ❤️❤️❤️Love this chhota Kejriwal #MufflermanReturns https://t.co/I1VlYuWtom— Dr. Safin (@HasanSafin) February 16, 2020
