Multivitamin Company Offers Over Rs 4 Lakh to ‘Beige Food Fans’ to Test Product's Efficacy

A multivitamin company called Feel plans to rope in “beige food fans” to test the efficacy of their products

Feel is offering £5,000 to “three members of the public, who already eat a poor diet, to simply continue to eat "beige" food for a month while taking their one-a-day multivitamin. In case you were wondering who beige eaters are, a beige diet is one that consists of beige-coloured food that is high in refined carbohydrates. Basically a bad diet high on fried food and low on fruits and vegetables.

The company says on its website that it is willing to pay the “right candidates £5,000 each to prove that our multivitamin is effective in delivering 18 key vitamins and minerals.”

The “vitamin testers” will have to continue their non-balanced diet for 30 days, comprising “beige” foods such as white bread, chicken, eggs, pasta and rice, under the “ongoing supervision of a qualified nutritionist and doctor, who will make sure you’re meeting your individual required calorie and macro targets.”

Successful applicants will be tested for their nutrient levels before and after the month-long activity to see “whether the multivitamin was effective in generating healthy nutrient levels.”

The applicants “must be over 18 years old, must not have any underlying health conditions or be undergoing any form of medical treatment, and be able to confirm that they are not allergic to any of the ingredients in the product.”

The company said it does not “endorse or want to encourage replacing a healthy diet with vitamin supplements, which is why only people who already eat a poor diet will be considered for the role.”

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get all of the vitamins and nutrients required to live life on the go,” Boris Hodakel, co-founder of Feel, was quoted as saying.

“Although options for nutritiously balanced food are improving all the time, there are no options that can guarantee a perfectly balanced diet, and multivitamins can be a solution,” he said.