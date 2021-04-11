Mum and Friends Dressed as Dinosaurs to Cheer Kids Forced to Abandon Park Run after Man Calls Cops

A 47-year-old mother had to flee from a dinosaur park run, which she had organized, when a man called cops on her for not having the permit for the event on April 3, Saturday. The mother-of-three, Samantha Clarkson had organised a ‘dinosaur park run’ in which she and her five friends put on the 7ft tall inflatable reptilian costumes, heading for a walk in Moss Bank Park in Bolton.

The fun run was aimed to spread joy, as their eye-catching costumes attracted a number of youngsters who watched them plod around the park in delight. But the rejoicing event was soon put to a halt when they were approached by a man, asking them if they had a permit or they would be reported to the police.

Scared of getting arrested, Samantha and her fellow dinosaurs had to flee the park cutting short the fun-loving run. She was joined by her husband Dean, friends Warren and Deborah and daughters-in-law, Ella and Emily, who played other dinosaurs, in the run.

A childminder by profession, Samantha told Manchester Evening News she couldn’t believe an “idiot” called the police on them cutting short the wonderful time they and the kids were having. She added the group was just “trying to cheer some kids up after such a miserable year” and weren’t hurting anyone. The group had no choice but to leave the park to avoid getting arrested, “although watching the police chase six dinosaurs would have been funny” she said.

Before the run, Samantha shared the details on Facebook letting locals know that they could attend with their kids. Her two sons, Noah and Harry, attended while making sure the crowd maintained social distancing and no one would get close to the dinosaurs as they follow safety protocols due to coronavirus.

She revealed everyone “was being sensible anyway” and there were no “problems at all.”

However, after an hour and a half of cheering kids, one of her sons was approached by a man asking questions. At first, she thought, he was interested in what they were doing and asking questions but then, he asked them if they had gotten a permit.

The man rang the police, following which, the group of dinosaurs had to leave. Samantha recalls as kids haven’t had “much to do over the past 12 months” is why they wanted to go out in outfits to give “people a bit of a laugh” which was going well until the man rang the police.

She added how angry she was at the altercation with the man, that it didn’t let her sleep on Saturday night and when she woke up on Sunday, she said, “That’s it I am going back out.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here