Mum Furious After School Staff Asked Her Daughter to 'Take Sandwich Out of Bin and Eat it'

It is ok to teach children that wastage of food is wrong but a school in Birmingham has reportedly gone a bit overboard in giving similar lessons to an 8-year old child. Cianna-Rae, a student at Osborne Primary school, had thrown her cheese sandwich into the dustbin after she had found it tasteless but a staff member has asked her to finish it after taking the discarded sandwich out of the bin. The incident has left Cianne’s mother disgusted and infuriated. And, she is demanding an apology for the same.

Her mother, 31-year old Sateasha told Burmingham Live that she had been left disgusted by the whole incident and intends to move her daughter to a different school. The girl had tossed a sandwich wrapped in cling film into a receptacle meant solely for paper bags, not food trash, according to the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, which runs the primary school. Meanwhile, Sateasha said that even dogs are treated better than this and that the school had not apologised yet. She said that the school claimed that the food was packaged so it had not been contaminated. “But, at the end of the day, it’s still a bin. There are still bacteria on the outside of the packaging,” she said. She also spoke about having faced issues previously with the school and planned to get her daughter out now.

A school spokesperson told Birmingham Live that the lunchtime supervisor got concerned that the youngsters had not finished their unopened food. They chose cheese sandwiches, which were individually wrapped in clingfilm and placed in paper bags. As a result of Natasha’s Law, which ensures that food is not contaminated, the school is compelled to wrap all sandwiches in this manner. This indicates that the children’s sandwiches were not contaminated in any way by other foods, the spokesperson said, while assuring that they have now revised the menu to include specific sandwiches for the children so that they can enjoy their lunch.

