Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Mum Impresses 'IT' Fans By Dressing Her Son as 'Budget' Pennywise Clown for Halloween

Mother Amyleigh Harrison, transformed her son into Pennywise, the creepy clown from 'IT' all under a budget.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mum Impresses 'IT' Fans By Dressing Her Son as 'Budget' Pennywise Clown for Halloween
Image uploaded by Amyleigh Harrison / Facebook.

Halloween is over a week away from now but that does not mean one should not start preparing their costumes.

And whilst preparing the costumes, people tend to spend a lot of money.

But one strong contender this Halloween played very smart, thanks to his mum. A mother from Doncaster, Amyleigh Harrison, transformed her son into Pennywise, the creepy clown from IT. She just had to spend slightly over £20 (Rs 1800) for the costume.

Taking to Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK page on Facebook, the mother explained how she created the look for her son.

The 25-year-old wrote, as reported by Lad Bible: "Primark tights £2, Amazon wig and costume £19. Leftover helium and balloon from birthday party and last year's face paint."

Since shared, the post has created a ruckus online with numerous comments.

Majority of people thought the get-up was smart but surely, a lot spooky as well.

One user commented: "Scary! Amazing but really gives me the creeps."

Praising the mother for doing a fabulous job, another user wrote: "This is great... I mean, I wouldn't be opening my door on Halloween night. Officially the creepiest child I have seen. Fab job!"

A third added: "It's amazing! But if that child knocked on my door trick-or-treating, my two-year-old wouldn't sleep for a week... Or me either!"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram