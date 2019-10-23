Mum Impresses 'IT' Fans By Dressing Her Son as 'Budget' Pennywise Clown for Halloween
Mother Amyleigh Harrison, transformed her son into Pennywise, the creepy clown from 'IT' all under a budget.
Image uploaded by Amyleigh Harrison / Facebook.
Halloween is over a week away from now but that does not mean one should not start preparing their costumes.
And whilst preparing the costumes, people tend to spend a lot of money.
But one strong contender this Halloween played very smart, thanks to his mum. A mother from Doncaster, Amyleigh Harrison, transformed her son into Pennywise, the creepy clown from IT. She just had to spend slightly over £20 (Rs 1800) for the costume.
Taking to Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK page on Facebook, the mother explained how she created the look for her son.
The 25-year-old wrote, as reported by Lad Bible: "Primark tights £2, Amazon wig and costume £19. Leftover helium and balloon from birthday party and last year's face paint."
Since shared, the post has created a ruckus online with numerous comments.
Majority of people thought the get-up was smart but surely, a lot spooky as well.
One user commented: "Scary! Amazing but really gives me the creeps."
Praising the mother for doing a fabulous job, another user wrote: "This is great... I mean, I wouldn't be opening my door on Halloween night. Officially the creepiest child I have seen. Fab job!"
A third added: "It's amazing! But if that child knocked on my door trick-or-treating, my two-year-old wouldn't sleep for a week... Or me either!"
