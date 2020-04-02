'Mum is in a Meeting': Woman Posts Hilarious Note Outside Door While Working from Home

The threat of contracting coronavirus has left most of the people limited to their homes. Although venturing out to the office has been stopped, unluckily work has not ceased to exist.

The deal with working from home is it can be difficult at times to maintain the atmosphere of the office at home, where you feel the most comfortable. The difficulty might escalate if you are a working mother.

To ease her problems, one such mother came up with a hilarious but effective idea. She has pasted a ‘Do not enter’ poster outside her room as she will be busy in a meeting.

Now, to ease her family members’ problems, she has written a few of the most probable answers to their questions or demands.

Posted in a group called r/funny on Reddit, the picture was captioned: “the joys of working from home”.

As can be seen from the post, the sign on the door reads “Mum is in a meeting”. The time of the meeting has been specified, which is 9.30 to 11, during which timeframe the inmates have been asked not to enter.

“The answer to your question might be here,” reads the next part of the note that has “upstairs”, “in the wash”, “no”, “I don’t know what’s for dinner”, “in your bedroom” and “piece of fruit” as the probable answers.

The hilarious but witty options have left people on the social media having the time of their lives.

One Reddit user commented, “I love that ‘No’”. Another wrote about a similar sign they have out on their door. They added that they have a brother with Down Syndrome, who frequents their room to just show the “little[est of] things”.

“I created a sign I put on my door. If it's red, do not knock and disturb. If it's green, you might knock and I'm available to offer you time. Works well so far,” they wrote.