'Mumbai, a Grumpy Landlord Who Doesn't Flush': Netizens Imagine Cities as Real People

"Every city has a sex and an age which have nothing to do with demography."

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
A few days back, a Twitter user who goes by the name, @izahshahid, posted a quote by renowned art critic, John Berger, which essentially claims that every city has a persona of its own. It says that each city has its own age and sex, which has nothing to do with the demographic of that city.

"Every city has a sex and an age which have nothing to do with demography. Rome is feminine. So is Odessa. London is a teenager, an urchin, and in this hasn’t changed since the time of Dickens. Paris, I believe, is a man in his twenties in love with an older woman." - John Berger

This triggered off a chain of tweets, where users shared what they felt other cities would be like if they were real people.

For instance, this tweet about Karachi:

Dilwalo ki Dilli?

If you close your eyes, that's exactly how you'd picture Mysore, right?

The pathos hidden in these statements highlights the reality of Kashmir in the most poetic way possible:

Every city has its set of flaws, doesn't it? Just like humans.

Has the maximum city lost its charm?

Immediately strikes a chord, doesn't it?

"Hoping to regain lost glory."

How would you describe your city?

