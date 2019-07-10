'Mumbai, a Grumpy Landlord Who Doesn't Flush': Netizens Imagine Cities as Real People

A few days back, a Twitter user who goes by the name, @izahshahid, posted a quote by renowned art critic, John Berger, which essentially claims that every city has a persona of its own. It says that each city has its own age and sex, which has nothing to do with the demographic of that city.

"Every city has a sex and an age which have nothing to do with demography. Rome is feminine. So is Odessa. London is a teenager, an urchin, and in this hasn’t changed since the time of Dickens. Paris, I believe, is a man in his twenties in love with an older woman."- John Berger — Izah. (@izahshahid) July 5, 2019

This triggered off a chain of tweets, where users shared what they felt other cities would be like if they were real people.

For instance, this tweet about Karachi:

Karachi is that bubbly,full of life female in her 20's,who with open arms is ready to be loved & to fall in love but usually ends up with her soul shattered by her "lover".Yet this noblewoman keeps that beautiful smile on her face but has those mysterious eyes. — SSARA 🇨🇦 (@thenorthaspoken) July 6, 2019

Dilwalo ki Dilli?

Delhi, I think, is lovesick student who still hasn't gotten over his first love and therefore drowns his sorrow in half a bottle of cheap whiskey every night, but he knows he has responsibilities so he gets up next morning, gulps down bitter coffee and goes to his part-time job — The Boy Who Died Inside (@praveen_k_roy) July 6, 2019

If you close your eyes, that's exactly how you'd picture Mysore, right?

Mysore is a beautiful woman, royal and charismatic. Had a glorious past, but now wakes up everyday to realise that the past is well behind, and the glory long gone. She lulls slowly waiting for another chapter of her life... — Sreedhanya Shanmughan (@sreedhanya) July 6, 2019

The pathos hidden in these statements highlights the reality of Kashmir in the most poetic way possible:

Kashmir is a beautiful 18 year old orphan girl. Coveted, desired and courted by lecherous 70 yr old men who want nothing more than to devour her soul. Her beauty with her spirit of resistance angers them. Every day she is whipped. Bloodied & battered she becomes more beautiful. — Shazia Bakshi شازیہ (@Shazia) July 6, 2019

Every city has its set of flaws, doesn't it? Just like humans.

Bangalore is a powder-faced, jasmine scented old grandma who helplessly holds a kerchief up to the traffic. Her memory is Helter-skelter, her skyscrapers are comically misplaced. She snootily bargains with the tarkari saleswomen but compassionately gazes up at jacaranda blossoms. — Nivedita Gnat (@NathNivedita) July 6, 2019

Has the maximum city lost its charm?

Mumbai is an arthritis ridden grumpy landlord who doesn't flush. But, he's well dressed and is quite flirty when he needs to be. He also has bedbug problems. — Mikhail Fidel Dsouza (@mikhail1312) July 6, 2019

Immediately strikes a chord, doesn't it?

Hyderabad is the elderly couple, with a big heart who has, over the yrs, nourished n nurtured ppl from various backgrounds. Now the nest is empty and occasionally becomes lively as the children visit on annual leaves. — S (@SadiaSamdani) July 5, 2019

"Hoping to regain lost glory."

Chennai was a goddess, once adorned with resources and blossoming with culture & economy. Briefly the Queen's subject & gaining self-respect under Periyar, only to be later ravaged & plundered. In its 40s now, with elixir drained & governance derailed, hoping to regain lost glory — Affan A Kadar (@affanak) July 6, 2019

How would you describe your city?