Mumbai Artist Sets World Record by Creating Mosaic Painting of Shivaji with Plastic Bits

A man from Andheri, Mumbai recently created a world record by making a mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji within 10 days.

The painting is 10X8 feet in dimension and was created on the occasion of the Maratha brave heart’s birth anniversary, reported ANI.

Nitin Dinesh Kamble, who is an animator for a private firm, created the painting using 46,080 plastic bits of six different colours.

Speaking to the news agency, Nitin talked about using plastic for his artwork, “In India, there is a ban on plastic but there is not a lot we can do about the plastic that is already in the market”.

“I was also working full time so I had to spend my nights making the portrait. It took about 10 days for me to complete the portrait,” Nitin added.

He then informed the wire service that he had purchased the raw material from Bhubaneswar and completed colouring it himself.

Speaking about the world record, the animator revealed that this portrait was registered in the ‘World Records India’ and was his first world record.

“This is my first world record. I want to do more for our freedom fighters in the future because I feel like the younger generation should know about them and take inspiration,” he added while throwing light on the inspiration behind the painting.



