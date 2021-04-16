Mumbai-based Cafe is Distributing Free Food to Migrant Workers and Unemployed Persons amid Covid Curfew

Amidst the ongoing curfew-like restrictions to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, a Mumbai-based vegan restaurant, in a noble deed, has started distributing food to the needy and poor at free-of-cost. Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in the state from Wednesday night. It will remain in place until May 1.

Earth Café, a restaurant situated in Wandra West of Mumbai, is providing food to unemployed persons, migrant workers and their children in the area. V Khatwani, the owner of the restaurant, shared that they are providing 150 food parcels per day.

“We started the free food drive this Sunday, and are giving out as many as 150 food parcels containing vegetable rice pulao to the needy. Our chefs prepare healthy food which is sanitized and then given to unemployed persons, migrant workers and their children," Khatwani was quoted as saying by TOI

With the beginning of Ramzan, the volunteers of the restaurant also went outside Mahim dargah to distribute food. They also helped provide food near Mahim church.

Such acts of noble deeds are coming at a time when the Maharashtra government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew with strict restrictions after surging in COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest guidelines, no person is allowed to be in a public place without a valid reason. Except for essential services, all establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 61,695 new coronavirus cases and took the total tally of the cases to 36,39,855. As many as 349 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours and the death toll reached 59,153. There are a total of 6,20,060 active cases in the state.

