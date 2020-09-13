Mumbai-based Choreographer's 'Rasode Main Kon Tha' Dance Takes Internet by Storm

The ‘Rasode Main Kon Tha’ rap has taken the internet by storm. Almost all social media platforms are flooded with the track and memes around it. The latest addition to this is a dance that has been performed and choreographed by Awez Darbar.

The video has already garnered 1.5 million views on Instagram alone. Awez is a Mumbai-based dancer and choreographer. He also happens to be music composer Ismail Darbar’s son.

Actor and dancer Gauhar Khan has also commented on the video. She wrote, "Toooooooo blooody gooood".

One user said, "Hahaha!! The choreography is sooo goood."

Another one wrote, "Expression on point".

Originally, the rap track was shared on Yashraj Mukhate’s Instagram handle. He wrote, "First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!"

The video had garnered 10 million views on Instagram itself. Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao commented on the post saying, "Bhai, you are very talented. Keep shining".

Actress Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame tagged her friend saying, "time to do a dance routine on this". While comedian Tanmay Bhatt to dropped in his comment that read, "Rashi OP in the chat please". Armaan Malik commented saying, "This is on loop".

The video went so viral that Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan shared a photo in which he has written the caption: "Please bata do rasode main kon tha".

In the photograph, he is seen posing with folded hands and is clad in a brown colour shirt.

Actress Disha Patani too was spotted lip-syncing the rap track.

Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Auranagabad recently converted a small scene from Star Plus' former show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and converted it into a hilarious music video.

The clip features the show's famous character Kokilaben, scolding her daughters-in-law Rashi and Gopi Bahu due to some kitchen mishap, which turned out somewhat like this.