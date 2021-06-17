Mumbai-based Differently-abled Man Donates Blood for 25th Time since 2002

Donating blood is one of the noblest things a person can do. It not only helps in saving another person’s life but is also exceedingly beneficial for one’s own health. Most recently, the netizens are appreciating the efforts of a man who is differently-abled but that has not deterred him from donating blood. The person has donated blood 25 times only from his right hand. Pravin Bhandekar, an Executive Engineer in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) reveals that he has been doing this since 2002. He is basically an Executive Engineer and has trouble speaking and is not able to do a lot with his left hand as the same has not been active since his childhood.

Emphasising his blood donation journey Pravin told news agency ANI, that he had been doing this since he was in college. He even went on to reveal that when he first took the step there was fear in him due to his special abilities however, once his doctor convinced him of his well being, he began donating blood from his right hand and ever since there has been no looking back.

The man doing the noble deed has visited many blood donation camps during the coronavirus pandemic so that he could help as many people as possible. He stressed the fact how the entire experience of donating blood is exceedingly satisfying for him. The executive engineer mentioned that the satisfaction he gets on knowing that the blood he has given will be used to cure someone of a disease is an unparalleled feeling. He also mentioned that since his blood group is O+ it can be used by anyone and this too is a big reason for his satisfaction.

The executive engineer also mentioned that his mother had discouraged him a couple of times and as she was more concerned about his health however Pravin did not pay any attention to this and continued to donate blood.

