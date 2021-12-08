Mumbai Boy Falls to Death While Taking Selfie From Partially Demolished Building

A 13-year-old boy fell to death while clicking a selfie from the edge of a partially demolished building in Mumbai's Bhiwandi area on Monday. The deceased identified as Mohammad Ubaid Shaikh was a resident of Shanti Nagar. He went to the building to play with his friends, reported Free Press Journal. Locals rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead due to heavy bleeding and serious injuries caused by the accidental fall. The ground plus two-storey building located Heena Market based in Piranipada area in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi was declared illegal and demolished by the local municipal authorities a few years ago. The demolition was part of Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation's drive against illegal structures in the area. Since the building was half demolished, it remained vacant and local kids would often go there to play. Several incidents of kids falling and getting injured were already reported from this premise.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are carrying the investigation to rule out possibilities of any foul play. However, this is not the first time that the craze of taking selfies has claimed a life. In a similar tragic incident from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, a 15-year boy had died after getting electrocuted in his effort to click a selfie. The boy named M Ganeshwar had climbed atop of a good train to click a selfie where the accident happened.

The boy had gone to the railway station accompanying his father who is a state government quality inspector. The boy's father had to visit the local railway station to inspect the food grains that were being transported in goods trains.

According to police officials, the boy accompanying his father went climbing a train on a different platform, ignorant of the high-tension wire running above it. He came in with the live wire with 25,000 volts and died instantly.

