buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Mumbai Boy's 3D Application for Internship at Cred Goes Viral, Earns Him Offer from Founder
3-MIN READ

Mumbai Boy's 3D Application for Internship at Cred Goes Viral, Earns Him Offer from Founder

Credits: Linkedln

Credits: Linkedln

Avkash Shah a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer from Mumbai was very keen to do an internship at Cred and came up with a unique solution for it.

Is there really such a thing as a full-proof resume? One that is sure shot going to get you that job? While many agree that there is no such thing and that hard work and skills are the only ways to land a good job, a man has recently made the improbable happen by creating a 3D job application that left employers impressed. Avkash Shah a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer from Mumbai was very keen to do an internship at Cred, a company that gives rewards to its customers for their timely credit card payment by proving them exclusive offers. The company recently made a splash for its viral advertisements starring a host of celebrities. To make the company take not of him, Avkash decided to invest his time in making a motion video of the company and posted it on Linkedln in order to get an internship at the company.

Finally, the waiting came to an end when Cred founder Harish Sivaramakrishnan So it all happened over Linkedln, now jobless people can switch to Linkedln to impress more company founders during the ongoing pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

Even Linkedln official page has mentioned him,

Last year CRED’s recent ads during IPL went viral for several reasons, the Indian Premier League Governing Council announced CRED as an official partner with the IPL. Since then the CRED ads are been circulating on TV screens during long breaks.

Netizens are also well impressed with his idea of thinking out of the box,

Congratulatory messages are pouring into Avkash’s comment box and job offers have been pouring in from companies other than Cred as well. even he is getting job opportunities from other companies too if things won’t work out with Cred.

Now he has fulfilled his dream internship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 06, 2021, 17:54 IST