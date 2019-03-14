'Apathy Kills Again in Mumbai': Politicians, Celebrities Share Condolences and Outrage After Bridge Collapse

#SpotVisuals: Two people died, 23 injured when part of a foot over bridge near CSMT station in Mumbai collapsed earlier this evening. (Pic source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/LjI1qvRqlE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

Railway Minister @PiyushGoyal expresses his sincere condolences to the family of the victims in Mumbai Bridge Collapse. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations. — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) March 14, 2019

My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones in the tragic bridge collapse in Mumbai today. I wish the injured a speedy and complete recovery. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 14, 2019

T 3118 - In grief and in silent prayer .. !! Mumbai city — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 14, 2019

Distressed at the news of the fall of part of the overbridge at CST. Praying for the injured.

Commuter safety needs attention and hoping that authorities act to prevent such incidents. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2019

The bridge that collapsed in front of VT station in Mumbai today was built in front of us in 1984 when I worked for The Times of India. Terrible tragedy. 5 dead; 25 injured. Railways blaming BMC. BMC blaming the Railways. The usual. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) March 14, 2019

Time for the Army to build another over bridge.#MumbaiBridgeCollapse — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 14, 2019

#MumbaiBridgeCollapse . But someone suffers from the Bullet Train syndrome. And we allow a white elephant to happen. Warped priorities. It’s the common man who suffers. And pays with his life. Mumbai has a right to feel outraged. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 14, 2019

Dear Mumbaikars. You are getting an expensive costal road with 2000 free parkings. Why are you asking the angry politicians about bridges and FOBs that are killing people? 😡😡 summon up the spirit of Mumbai and carry on!! pic.twitter.com/iU2cieSm7r — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) March 14, 2019

A structural audit said the bridge required "minor" repairs - half the bridge collapses a months later killing five and injuring scores. The accountability starts with those who did the audit and onwards. Apathy kills again in Mumbai #MumbaiBridgeCollapse — Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) March 14, 2019

5 died, Many injured in Mumbai bridge collapse



Mumbai BMC richest in India

Shiv Sena ruling BMC for 20 years



1) Why can't BMC solve Drainage mess?

2) Why every year same story of potholed roads, bridge collapse, waterlogged streets?

3) Why people Vote same party for many years? — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 14, 2019

A large chunk of the foot overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 36. The casualties include two women.All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said. An eyewitness said when the bridge collapsed, there was a red light at the nearby signal, and that is why the death toll was not more. Another eyewitness said the overbridge was being used despite repairs being carried out this morning.In light of the tragedy, social media has been flooded with condolences, messages of solidarity, support and concern. People from all fields and sectors, including politicians and celebrities, took to social media platforms to express their condolences.However, others such as Sachin Tendulkar, Pritish Nandy, and Advaita Kala also expressed anger against the apathy and authorities in charge of road safety in Mumbai and called for strict action. This is the third bridge collapse in less than 18 months in the city and has also led to considerable outrage against the careless attitude municipal as well as Railway authorities.