Mumbai CA Gets Inspired by Jain Sadhvis, Quits Lucrative Job of Rs 15 Lakh Per Year to Take Diksha

For Mumbai's Payal Shah, life had seemed to chalk itself out in the form of a successful chartered accountant commanding a six figure salary but a chance encounter with another CA eclipsed the way the young woman saw life and her long term idea of happiness and contentment.

Come Sunday, this 31-year-old woman from Mumbai, whose family hails from Gujarat, will be joining Jain Sadhvis and taking diksha, dressing up in white robes and leaving her past fast paced life behind, TOI reported.

Payal had started working as a CA in 2014 and was drawing a handsome salary working at a well-known firm at Mumbai's Nariman point. But sometime during then, she started visiting the Jain Sadhvis who lived near her house in Mumbai and felt at peace when she started learning about their lives and how their simple lives gave them so much of contentment despite not having so many modern gadgets or comforts at their disposal. She eventually decided to live with them for sometime, almost a year to be precise and realised this was what brought her happiness.

A meeting with Guru Maharaj Paramlochan Shreeji made her realise that the understanding the true meaning of life and its journey was more about what one's soul required than anything else and that she need not abstain from the daily life to understand it to find peace, she was quoted as saying.

So, even though her firm wanted her to stay and even agreed to give her a salary hike, she turned it down and decided to embrace the life of a sadhvi. She will be the first in her family to take diksha. Her father runs a kitchenware store in the city and her sister works at an equity research firm after earning an MBA degree.

Payal will be attaining her diksha in the guidance and presence of Acharya Bhagwant Pravachan Prabhavak PP Kirtiyashsurishwarji.

Understanding the complexities of life can be daunting task, espcially in the material world where there is a competition in everything but as a sadhavi, Payal said she believes their way of life and how they try and bring peace and contentment in the world to make it a better place to live is what drew her towards her decision.