Mumbai Commuters Came Together to Make a Bus Conductor's Farewell Memorable
'There are always good people in every city. You just have to share the stories.'
Image credits: u/Arkn0id / Reddit
The city that never stops took some time out and acknowledged a man who made the commute happen seamlessly for them.
If you've ever put up in Mumbai or even visited the maximum city, you'd know how days, weeks, and perhaps months pass by in a blink while travelling from point A to point B.
Despite their hectic schedules and busy lives, a bunch of Mumbaikars came together and made a bus conductor's last working day special by giving him a farewell.
The heartwarming moment was captured and shared by a Reddit user u/Arkn0id - which showed the regular bus commuters clicking photos and giving gifts to the employee.
"My father has been taking the same bus to work and back for the last 5 years. Today, all the regular commuters gave a farewell to the bus conductor on his last working day," the user wrote.
The wholesome gesture by commuters kickstarted a thread of anecdotes shared by several Redditors.
"You make friends with your conductors very fast when you have an 1.5 hour one-way commute every day. They always have change for you, tell you about the next available seat if you dont get your usual seat. Ask about you if you dont turn up for a day or two. And they never ever fell ill. It's a thankless job but they do it day in and day out. I freakin love that these commuters did this for their conductor. Much love," wrote one user.
"Just keep a look out, my friend. There are always good people in every city. You just have to share the stories, like OP did," wrote another.
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
