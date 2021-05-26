Mumbai Cop Helps Elderly Florist with Rs 500 Daily amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Police personnel have been on the frontline of this battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and apart from their usual duties, cops have been working tirelessly to ensure that the lockdown restrictions are followed. While the usual image of police has not been very positive for many, this heartwarming gesture of a Mumbai cop will surely force people to rethink their presumptions. A Mumbai cop went beyond his regular duties to help an elderly flower seller woman who has been struggling to meet her daily needs because of the imposition of lockdown.

The cop helped the elderly flower seller by offering her Rs 500 and assured her to pay the amount every day till the lockdown lasts. In return, he requested her to stay inside home safely as Mumbai has been one of the worst-hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

The story of this sweet gesture was shared on Twitter along with a picture. Twiterratis have hailed the cop for his kind act.

#Mumbai cop goes beyond duty to help elderly woman selling flowers in the lockdown, gave her ₹500 & assured to continue giving ₹500 daily till the time of lockdown, as she said that she'd die of hunger if she did not sell the flowers♥️Not all angels have wings!@ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/ieEtqtl4Qr — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) May 25, 2021

In another similar instance of a cop going beyond his duty to help, a cop named Shivmangal Sengar from Madhya Pradesh’s Sailana helped a young boy who was selling masks made by his mother. Sengar spotted this boy named Jaideep selling masks during one of his patrolling and called him to enquire about it. Jaideep told him that his mother had stitched these masks and he is selling them so that people can protect themselves from the coronavirus. Overwhelmed by the little boy’s act, Sengar enquired about the masks price and bought all of the masks priced at Rs10 to distribute them for free among the local tribals.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for the country, we also came across an uncountable number of heartwarming stories where people went out of their way to help others.

