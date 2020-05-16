BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Mumbai Cop Keeps His Promise, Returns to Duty After Winning Battle Against Covid-19

Mumbai Police / Twitter.

Mumbai Police / Twitter.

The personnel had tested positive earlier in April and had assured his fellow mates that he will resume duty soon.

"Welcome back, Hero," said Mumbai police to the 29-year-old police officer, who has won the battle against coronavirus. The personnel had tested positive earlier in April and had assured his fellow mates that he will resume duty soon.

Mumbai Police has shared the heartwarming video on Twitter.

The clip begins with the cop, before getting into the ambulance, asking his colleagues not to worry as he will be back soon. Now, we see, the personnel has lived up to his words and make his way out of the hospital. Upon his arrival, the braveheart receives a warm welcome for his fellow teammates.

“Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst #TakingOnCorona (sic),” read the tweet.

Till now, the clip has received more than 2 lakh retweets on the microblogging platform.

Netizens have lauded the police personnel for his courage and fighting spirit. One of the comments came for Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who wrote, “Welcome back! #CoronaWarrior”

Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, also applauded the warrior.

Impressed with his never give up attitude, a user said, "Kudos to ur never giveup attitude...Welcome back hero...Together we can and we will".

Here are some of the reactions:


Loading