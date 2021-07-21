Mumbai Cop Lauded for Guiding Injured Father and His Daughter out of Waterlogged Area

Flooding and waterlogging caused by heavy rains is not a new thing for Mumbai. The city deals with these issues almost every year and 2021 was no exception. While the situation has been tough for the Mumbaikars, authorities have almost been trying their best to help people. Now, Mumbai police have shared a video of a cop who went out of his way to help a father-daughter duo away from a waterlogged area. The video shows a cop standing in knee-deep water and guiding an injured man and his daughter to reach a safe area. The clip was shared on different social media platforms by the Mumbai Police.

Sharing the clip with its followers on Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, “You Can Count on Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety." The video shows the cop guiding the father-daughter duo through a waterlogged locality.”

You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.#AamhiDutyVarAhot pic.twitter.com/aiHrLrTRGG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 18, 2021

Since being shared online on July 18, the video so far has received over 70 thousand views along with nearly 5 thousand likes on the microblogging site. The reply section was flooded with reactions of people lauding the cop for going out of his way to help the people in need. “These things to be promoted and circulated more and more. Because of these policemen’s people have trust and faith," wrote a user in his reaction to the video

You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.#AamhiDutyVarAhot pic.twitter.com/aiHrLrTRGG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 18, 2021

Salute to such loyal and honest cops 👮‍♀️— Aniket Surve (@AniketSurve4) July 18, 2021

Salute to that cop…God bless him and I hope he is praised from his superiors for his good work…— Saahhil I Badlan🇮🇳🐘 (@saahhilbaddy) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, other users hoped that the flood situation in Mumbai gets under control soon, so that the life of people returns to normalcy.

What is your reaction to this heartwarming video?

The heavy rain has caused a lot of manage to live and property in the city. Till now,over 33 people have lost their lives because of incidents related to the rain

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here