Mumbai Cop Rescues Indian Rock Python Snake With Bare Hands in Dharavi

An incident that proves Mumbai Police’s bravery has come to light recently when a police countable successfully managed to rescue a snake in Dharavi. The incident took place on Thursday, December 31.

As per the video shared by the Mumbai Police department on their social media, it can be seen that the policeman is rescuing the snake with his bare hands. Further, it has also been revealed that his leg was fractured when the incident occurred. However, the dedicated cop did not let any of these things come in the middle of his duty. The snake in question here was a six feet long India Rock python.

In the clip which has been recorded on a mobile phone, it can be seen that the brave official Murlidhar Jadhav is on a risen platform. As the video progresses, one sees how cautiously he is rescuing the snake which seems to be stuck between a wooden frame and a white coloured thing, which was most likely being used for partition.

One more person, who is clad in red round neck t-shirt, is seen assisting the policeman. After the snake is rescued from there, the cop puts it a green bag and closes it. In the background people, living in the area are seen hooting and cheering up for his heroic act.

It is safe to say that it is because of Jadhav’s efforts that the panic created by the situation was brought under control. Later, the snake was released in its natural habitat.

Mumbai Police’s social media handle also gave the entire incident a fun angle by calling the snake a gate crasher. In the tweet, they wrote, “Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic.”

Escorting The Gatecrasher Out!A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic.A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept. pic.twitter.com/yURWjlugWh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 1, 2021

Majority of the netizens have lauded the efforts of the police in the comment section of the video. One person has also mentioned how it is not always feasible to always call the forest department in such situations. In such cases, the snakes can be rescued by the experts, packed in a safe bag and handed over to the concerned authorities. Sometimes, the reptile can also be released safely in its natural habitat.