Mumbai Cop who Was Thrashed by Woman on the Road Felicitated for Keeping His Calm

A Mumbai traffic police cop who was recently assaulted by a woman in public view, has been felicitated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for not losing his calm and doing his duty with utmost decorum even when he was being attacked.

Eknath Parthe was allegedly beaten up by the woman, after he intercepted the two- wheeler she was travelling on as pillion rider without wearing a helmet in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Saturday.

The video of the ACP felicitating the police constable has now gone viral.

The short clip shows the ACP handing him a bouquet of flowers and draping a shawl around his neck as both exchange few words. The ACP then gives him a pat on his back as bystanders surround them to watch and film the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Directorate General of Information & Public Relations, Govt of Maharashtra, Dayanand Kamble, said, "Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a #Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost the moral."

Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a #Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost the moral. pic.twitter.com/5KlVSlDbcO — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 28, 2020

The gesture of the ACP was hailed by netizens, who showed a lot of love for the police constable and urged that strict actions must be taken against the woman, who thrashed Shri Parthe.

Excellent gesture ..... lower rung officials get moral booster — PANKAJ CHOUDHARY (@PANCHOBH) October 28, 2020

Excellent gesture ..... lower rung officials get moral booster — PANKAJ CHOUDHARY (@PANCHOBH) October 28, 2020

Very good gesture by the ACP. I hope strict action has been taken against the perpetrator. And yes, well done, Constable Parthe, you showed amazing self-restraint. — Anil Kelkar (@DerMovingFinger) October 28, 2020

Bravo! Mumbai Police — Minerals, Mining and Sustainable Development (@and_minerals) October 28, 2020

Shri Parthe ji ko salaam 🙏 — Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) October 28, 2020

The woman's action earlier had garnered a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who tweeted saying immediate action must be taken against the woman terming it as the matter of Mumbai police's honour. He also tagged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the viral video of the incident.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at Cotton Exchange Naka in Kalbadevi, when an argument ensued regarding the fine, during which the woman allegedly started thrashing the constable in full public view.

In the video, the woman is seen claiming that the constable had verbally abused her, while the latter is seen refuting her allegation. Even as Parthe was being assaulted, a crowd gathered at the scene and some bystanders were seen shooting the assault on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the traffic police in an official release said Parthe had not used foul language and had addressed both the accused in a polite manner. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Yashasvi Yadav praised the constable for not losing his temper and being patient, while being thrashed and abused by the accused woman, the release stated.