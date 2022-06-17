Mumbai Cops Recover Gold Worth Rs 5 Lakh Dragged by Rats into Gutter

The Mumbai Police recovered Rs 5 lakh worth of gold from some unusual suspects on Thursday. The gold was found in a gutter where some rats had holed up. The incident came to light after a 45-year-old woman named Sundari Planibel approached the police seeking help. Planibel, who works as a domestic help in Mumbai’s Gokuldham colony, informed the cops that she was on her way to mortgage her 100-gm gold jewelry for her daughter’s wedding.

Reportedly, while she was going to the bank, Planibel came across a person asking alms with her children on the street. Spotting the children, Planibel gave them a bag containing some bread to eat. However, she was left stunned upon realising that she handed over the wrong bag that had the gold jewellery and not just bread.

Initially, Planibel tried to look for the woman asking alms, but to no avail. She then rushed to the police station and narrated the incident to them. The police soon swung into action to recover the jewellery and started scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

Upon investigation, the Head of the Detection team of the Dindoshi police team, Suraj Raut, managed to zero in on the people asking alms in the CCTV footage.

Raut was informed that the woman threw the packet away in the garbage as the bread was dry. The police then started to scour through the garbage dump but could not find the jewellery.

According to Sub-inspector Chandrakant Gharge, scanning the CCTV footage further revealed that some rats had dragged the jewellery bag from the garbage bin to the drain and had been eating the dry bread from it.

Following this, the police successfully recovered the gold jewellery from the gutter and handed it to the worried lady.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.