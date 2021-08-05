Mumbai Cop's Sensational Dance Moves Has the Internet Wanting More, Watch Viral Video

Amol Yashwant Kamble. a 38-year-old police naik in Mumbai Police has become an internet sensation after his dance videos went viral across social media platforms. Kamble, who dances after duty hours or on off days, is posted at Naigaon police headquarters. He is now being lauded after one of his videos, where he dances on ‘Aya hain raja’ from the film ‘Appu Raja’ went viral.

Talking about the video, Kamble told PTI, “The dance was based on the theme of an on-duty policeman asking a two-wheeler rider to wear his mask properly, and later both of them show their dance moves."

While Kamble joined the police force in 2004, he has been passionate about dancing right from a young age. He said, “My elder brother is a choreographer and I did some dance shows with him before joining the police force. As a policeman, I have a responsibility to maintain law and order and to protect citizens first, but on my weekly offs, I dance with my children, my sister’s children and have fun."

“Some people comment on my videos and say my dance inspires them. These comments make me happy. People should pursue their hobbies and take some time out to follow their passion and think positively," he added.

While Kamble dances strictly on off-duty hours, two Delhi cops landed themselves into trouble a few months back for making amusement videos and sharing them on social media, during duty hours.

In the video, male and female police personnel were seen acting to the tune of the Bollywood song “Tukur Tukur Dekhte Ho Kya" and both of them were donning their uniforms. The video had gone viral within hours. Later, a show-cause notice has been issued to both the constables.

Head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur were posted with the Model Town police station. North West DCP, Usha Rangnani issued a show-cause notice after the videos were brought to her notice. The notice stated that the duo was a part of the disciplined force and their conduct appeared unprofessional in the discharge of their official duties. Officials also highlighted that both the constables were not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

(With inputs from PTI)

