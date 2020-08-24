Mumbai Couple Signs Contract for Sharing Custody of Their Dogs as Part of Divorce Deal

In an incident of its kind, a Mumbai-based couple had a deal over the custody of their dogs as the two parted ways. The couple had been married for 18 years and had rescued and adopted two Indie pups during that time. But as they separated, they did consider the welfare of their pets.

The couple had filed for the divorce in February this year, but had clarity as to how to share the custody of their two dogs. According to the divorce deal, the man has won the primary custody of the dogs, while the woman can take the, for a continuous period of one month thrice a year. The wife would get "visitation rights at convenient times with prior intimation", according to a report in the Times of India.

The couple opted for separation after 18 years of marriage as their lifestyles and habits did not match.

According to the deal, one of them could take custody of the dogs twice a week or during the weekends. The two are can travel outside Mumbai for over a month. However, if the travel plan lasts a week or more, the concerned individual will have to inform the other at least two weeks in advance. For local travel, the intimation should be given two days in advance.