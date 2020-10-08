Drug Peddler Granted Special Permission by Mumbai Court to Appear for Online Exam from Prison

An allegedly drug peddler was permitted to appear for his 10th semester of bachelor's degree from the prison in Navi Mumbai.

The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court gave consent to Abdel Parihar's plea to appear for his architecture exam via Google meet and his father was also allowed to hand him the study material needed for preparation in the city's Taloja Jail, reports Times of India.

A plea submitted before the court stated that the exam was to be conducted on Thursday from 2.00 pm to 3.30 p.m and if Parishar is denied the opportunity to appear before his final exam, then his entire career may go for a toss.

The plea further requested Parihar to be produced in front of the court to sit for his exam.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a special public prosecutor directed that Parihar cannot be brought before the court ans hence the jail authority must make the necessary arrangement for him to appear for his tests.

The Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail has been given the order to supervise the smooth conduct of the exam, the reports states.

In another recent development, we see another account of a person who have beaten odds and hardships to triumph and appear for exams.

One such account is of a boy from Rajasthan who battled a rare brain infection and went to secure rank 35 in a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) test.

On September 27, Parth Dwivedi took a day from the hospital, where he was battling against a rare brain disease to be able to attend the JEE-Advanced exam. On October 5, Monday morning he had a broad smile on his face, as he went on to secure 35 rank in the JEE-Advanced exam.

Hoping to inspire some, Parth shared a detailed account of his ordeal and even posted it on Quora.