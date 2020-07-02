Mumbai Doctor Clad PPE Suit Dances on 'Garmi' Song Like a Pro

Wearing a PPE suit while on duty amid this heat and humidity is a daunting task. But healthcare workers at the forefront of Covd-19 battle have no other option to keep themselves protected. Taking the task in good spirit, a doctor in India brought cheer to her colleagues by tapping her feet on a hit Bollywood number while donning the PPE suit.
The Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi shared her video on social media and wrote, “We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this garmi-ful but oh so graceful outfit.” She grooved to the song Garmi featuring Nora Fatehi from the film Street Dancer 3D. Negi's dance and spirit has left people amused.
We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.! . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood
The video has been shared over a lakh times and people have hailed her for showing positive attitude in times of crisis.