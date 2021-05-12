Mumbai Doctor Couple Collects 20 Kg 'Unused’ Medicines from Recovered Covid Patients to Help Others

While the second wave of the COVID-19 has been difficult for India, we also saw people coming together to help. Many have gone out of their way to help people in need of medical and other facilities without actually knowing each other. In another such effort, a doctor couple in Mumbai has been on a mission to collect medicines for COVID-19 patients. The couple is collecting remaining medicine from COVID-19 recovered patients and providing them to needy patients.

According to news agency ANI, Dr Marcus Ranney and his wife Dr Raina started ‘Meds For More’- a citizen initiative to collect unused medicine of COVID-19 recovered patients.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from the people and the doctor couple so far has collected over 20 KGs of unused medicines in just 10 days. The couple with the help of a few NGOs will be donating these medicines to primary health care centres in rural districts across the country.

Apart from various types of unused medicines such as antibiotics, Fabiflu, pain relief, steroids, inhalers, vitamins, antacids, the team also collects basic medicinal equipment like oximeters and thermometers.

Talking about the idea behind this noble initiative, Dr Raina tells that they got this idea after one of the family members of their staff had gotten infected with the COVID virus. The couple saw this and realized that the battle against COVID for underprivileged people is way tougher as some of these medicines can be really expensive. The duo then decided to help their staff member ad collected unused medicine from their known COVID-19 recovered patients.

Later, the couple along with 8 other people from their neighbouring building set up a team for this mission of collecting the medicine.

The team has now a network of over 100 buildings and many volunteers taking part in this drive. In the times of this deadly pandemic, stories and efforts like this inspire and give us the hope that we will be soon over this mess.

