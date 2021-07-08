Mumbai Doctor Removes Coconut-sized Stone From Kolkata Boy's Bladder, Saves Life

A doctor from Mumbai performed two free surgeries on a Kolkata boy in the course of fifteen years. Since the patient is an orphan, the surgeries were done on grounds of compassion. The latest operation involved the removal of a coconut-sized stone weighing one kilogram from the boy’s augmented urinary bladder, The Hindustan Times reported.

It is for the second time that Dr Rajiv Redkar has saved the life of 17-year-old Reuben Sheikh, who was born with a rare condition that caused him to have an exposed urinary bladder and a malformed penis. The disease, termed as Exstrophy-Epispadias Complex (EEC), occurs in 1 in 1,00,000 live births. The primary complication arising in such cases involves an inability of the bladder to store urine or function normally.

Dr. Redkar treated Sheikh for this disease almost fifteen years ago when he used to practice at Wadia Hospital. He had performed a bladder augmentation operation and a Mitrofanoff Procedure on him at the time. While the former procedure is done to increase the size of the bladder, the latter involves creating a new tube on a child’s belly through which he or she can urinate using a catheter.

“The tube was made from the appendix, and it connected the bladder to a small hole created in the belly button. However, after his treatment, he went back to Kolkata and did not follow up,” Dr Redkar told The Hindustan Times. Such cases usually require long-term management, regular follows and check-ups, the doctor said.

Dr. Redkar, who currently works as a consultant paediatric surgeon, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-Fortis Associate, was contacted by Sheikh last month, who complained of severe pain and inability to control urine. Following this, the boy travelled 2000 miles to Redkar’s clinic, accompanied by a local guardian. The surgery to remove the stone was done on June 30 by Dr. Redkar along with Dr. Suresh Bhagat, consultant urologist, and Dr Asmita Mahajan, consultant neonatologist from SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

They removed the 13.4" calcium oxalate stone from Sheikh’s bladder and reconstructed the organ in what they called a challenging procedure. Dr. Redkar said that fortunately, Sheikh responded positively to the surgery and his kidneys are now functioning efficiently. The teenager had travelled with his guardian with no money on him. The hospital hence agreed to treat him free of cost. Dr. Reuben further said that the boy’s condition could have proven fatal for him had it been left untreated.

