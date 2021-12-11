Mumbai Doctors Books Birthday Cake Online, Gets Duped of Rs 53,000

Trying to book a birthday cake online for Rs 400, a 31-year-old Mumbai doctor fell victim to a cybercrime and lost Rs 53,000 to a fraudster who impersonated the bakery shop’s employee. The doctor who works at a multi-specialty hospital in Gurgaon was looking for Merwan bakery shop contact number on Google, when she inadvertently dialed the fraudster’s number who tricked her into making a payment of Rs 400 as she wanted to book a birthday cake for her friend. Following this, the criminal then asked for Rs 20 to receive a receipt and another Rs 15,236 for registration which he claimed will be soon refunded. Claiming that an error has occurred, the swindler then duped the doctor of another Rs 38,472 following which he asked for a payment of a whopping Rs 50,000. Realizing that she has fallen for an online fraud, the doctor informed the bank about it and registered an FIR at the DB Marg police station.

Many similar cases in the past few years have taken place where cyber criminals use the same modus operandi of posting their numbers online in the name of bakery shops, liquor stores, restaurants, online shopping sites and courier services. They dupe customers of huge amounts by tricking them into making advance payments.

Earlier, a college student from Birbhum, West Bengal, was duped of more than Rs 50,000 when she tried to sell an old two-rupee note online and a doctor lost Rs 80,000 to a scamster who promised to conduct ‘puja’ to help her clear an examination.

Reportedly, there has been a rise in online scams in India as the online fraud encounter rate was as high as 69% in the past year, according to the Microsoft 2021 Global Tech Support Scam Research report.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.