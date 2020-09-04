'Mumbai Meri Jaan': Renuka Shahane, Sonu Sood Respond to Kangana's Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Remark

"Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city."

A single tweet from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has led to an outpouring show of love for Mumbai by the stars of Hindi film industry.

It all began on Thursday when Ranaut fired shots at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seemed like an open threat to her. The actress shared a news article link which stated that Raut had asked her to refrain from travelling to Mumbai after her admission that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia".

Ranaut concluded her tweet by saying Mumbai felt like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her official Twitter account.

This was when actress Renuka Sahane stepped in and without mincing any words asked Ranaut to respect the city that has fulfilled her dream of becoming a star.

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

While Ranaut had the final say, her tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir stuck like a sore thumb for many stars from the industry, who without naming names, expressed their love for the city.

मुंबई हिंदुस्तान है। — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020

मुंबई .. यह शहर तक़दीरें बदलता है। सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020

Mumbai meri Jaan lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020

As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 3, 2020

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020

I love Mumbai !!! — Swwapnil Joshi | स्वप्नील जोशी (@swwapniljoshi) September 3, 2020

I was 17, I wanted to run away to Mumbai. At 27, I chose to make it home. At 37, I still live here.I love Mumbai.This is MY HOME as it is to millions.❤️ #ILoveMumbai — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

Not just the celebs, the aam janta also chimed in to shower love over Mumbai.

Mumbai is the safest city to live in India thanks to @MumbaiPolice... Mumbai is the soul of our nation#mumbaimerijaan #AamchiMumbai pic.twitter.com/jM6QnJtGQ1 — $iđđhēsh (@IamSiddhesh92) September 3, 2020

Earlier, responding to Shahane's tweet, Ranaut wrote: "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered, I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat? Expected better from you (sic)."