3-MIN READ

'Mumbai Meri Jaan': Renuka Shahane, Sonu Sood Respond to Kangana's Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Remark

Image credits: PTI / Yogen Shah.

A tweet from Kangana Ranaut stating that Mumbai felt like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir turned into a display of love for the city.

Buzz Staff

"Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city."

A single tweet from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has led to an outpouring show of love for Mumbai by the stars of Hindi film industry.

It all began on Thursday when Ranaut fired shots at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seemed like an open threat to her. The actress shared a news article link which stated that Raut had asked her to refrain from travelling to Mumbai after her admission that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia".

Ranaut concluded her tweet by saying Mumbai felt like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her official Twitter account.

This was when actress Renuka Sahane stepped in and without mincing any words asked Ranaut to respect the city that has fulfilled her dream of becoming a star.

While Ranaut had the final say, her tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir stuck like a sore thumb for many stars from the industry, who without naming names, expressed their love for the city.

Not just the celebs, the aam janta also chimed in to shower love over Mumbai.

Earlier, responding to Shahane's tweet, Ranaut wrote: "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered, I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat? Expected better from you (sic)."

