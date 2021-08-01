Mumbai Housing Society Paints 'No Kissing Zone' Sign for Couples Getting Intimate

Even as the Supreme Court in India refrains from calling public display of affection as illegal and the Indian Penal Code only makes it a crime only if the act is ‘obscene’ and annoys others in public, a housing society in Mumbai has clearly defined and taken a step towards it as well. Amid the ‘no littering’, ‘no smoking’ and ‘no rash driving’ signs, now a housing society in Mumbai’s Borivali area has painted a ‘No Kissing Zone’ sign right on the road stretch in front of the society’s gate.

Residents of Borivli’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram society say they are not against couples, just ‘vulgarity’ if it happens right outside their house, reported Mid-day. After a couple, Karan and Ruchi Parekh living in the housing society first noticed one such duo getting intimate outside their home on the road, they shot a video of it and sent it to the local corporator who told them to send it to police. But the duo reportedly didn’t get much of a response from the cops and hence after discussion with other members of the housing society, they decided to pain the sign.

Residents said couples started coming to the spot during the lockdown as several cars or bikes and used to stay on till late evening, which irked them. They say that after the sign went up, the numbers of couples have reduced and most of them are coming to take selfies at the spot.

Advocate Vinay Ansurkar, who is the society’s chairman, said, “We are not against couples, we are against vulgarity that couples indulge in outside our houses. There are kids and senior citizens in our society. Two months ago, we painted ‘No Kissing Zone’ on the road. Couples are not allowed to kiss on the spot. We have often personally requested couples not to indulge in vulgarity," he was quoted as saying.

Most of these charges are brought under the purview of the Section 294 of the IPC, which states the punishment for ‘obscene’ acts or words in public.

In a similar case albeit in Pakistan, a couple was caught indulging in some mid-air public display of affection aboard an Airblue flight, causing quite an uproar on the private Pakistani airline as well on social media when news of the incident spread. The situation escalated when one passenger ended up lodging a complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority.

In yet another incident, the Allahabad High Court while directing reinstatement of a home guard, had earlier this year observed that any display of affection among members of the LGBT community towards their partners in public, as long as it does not amount to indecency or has the potential to disturb public order, cannot be bogged down by majority perception. The guard was sacked on the charge of ‘indecency’ on the basis of a video in which he was purportedly seen ‘displaying affection’ to his same-sex partner.

