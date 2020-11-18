Mumbai Indians Have a Cheeky Take on 'Disputed Tweets' Fiasco But Donald Trump Won't Like it

Donald Trump's "disputed" tweets that have become a common sight on Twitter ever since he lost the US Elections to Joe Biden are the new fodder for Internet memes and Mumbai Indians is the latest member to join the party.

Mumbai Indians is undoubtedly the most successful cricket team of Indian Premier League. Despite their total dominance in the league, there was an unwanted record that has stayed with MI for nearly a decade. Before winning the IPL 2020 finals against Delhi Capitals last week, MI stayed victory-less in the even years. While their previous IPL wins came in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, the squad lifted Champions League Twenty20 trophies twice in 2011 and 2013.

As they say, it's 2020 and anything can happen-- Mumbai Indians did exactly that by adding an even year in their long list of victories.

Reminding that they had finally found the missing piece of the puzzle, MI shared a photo of winning captain Rohit Sharma chilling about with yet another trophy.

MI can win trophies only in odd years ⓘ pic.twitter.com/8VRFA20dek — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 17, 2020

The tweet featured the warning label that mimicked Twitter's new policy to point out fake news and by using it, Twitter purports that most of the claims Trump has been sharing on the microblogging site are bogus and untrue.

Amid confusing allegation of election fraud, however, Trump, outdid himself on Monday when he declared to Twitterverse that he had won the elections, which he did not.

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The tweet police immediately flagged his post with a warning that read: ! Multiple sources called this election differently. Netizens, on the other hand, decided to have some fun by quoting Trump's tweet and making their own false yet hilarious claims.

Sensing a pattern here, Twitterati mock-flagged their own tweets and the results were absolutely hilarious.

The earth is round.(This claim is disputed) — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) November 17, 2020

Feeling great lately!!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources — carlos (@carloshevia9) November 17, 2020

I AM HAPPY !!⃝ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 17, 2020

I AM VERY CLEAN!⚠️ This claim about cleanliness is disputed pic.twitter.com/VhL7GM6CAZ — Woozle&Taffy (@Woozle_Taffy) November 17, 2020

Trump will tweet “Good morning” and Twitter will tag “THIS CLAIM ABOUT THE TIME OF DAY IS DISPUTED “ — The Penguin (@Moskvaa) November 15, 2020

Joe Biden won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determined the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed.