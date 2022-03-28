Mumbai Indians Lost Their First IPL Game Again and Fans Celebrated the 'Tradition' With Memes

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians kicked off yet another IPL season with a loss after a depleted Delhi Capitals spearheaded by Rishabh Pant made a stunning comeback to win Sunday’s IPL 2022 clash by four wickets and 10 deliveries to spare. Chasing Mumbai’s target of 178, Delhi Capitals were down and out, once struggling at 72/5, before an incredible counterattack and character shown by Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel made the bowling attack of Mumbai look ordinary. Yadav accumulated 38-ball 48, while Patel smashed 38 in just 17 deliveries as the duo managed to take Delhi to their first win of the season in the cricket carnival.

Mumbai Indians fans, however, “celebrated" the loss with memes, as the mighty Men in Blue have previously gone on to winning several seasons of IPL despite commencing their campaign with defeats after defeats.

The lucky jinx?

Mumbai Indians fans after losing the first game pic.twitter.com/VSKk4Kjsl0— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) March 27, 2022

Mumbai Indians losing their first game of IPL season pic.twitter.com/vqf4SvstAm— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022

I think Mumbai Indians lose their first game for Shagun purposes— Aditya Maheshwari (@adityam98) March 27, 2022

Mumbai Indians have never won their first game of the season in the IPL in the last 10 years.#IPL2022 #DCvMI— Vicky Singh (@isinghvicky12) March 27, 2022

Losing the first game of the season pic.twitter.com/sR9ooLQQeJ— Yash Desai (@Yash03067) March 27, 2022

Mumbai Indians players on way to lose their first game of the season. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/sjaawLUmR3— Aditya S (@kaaachabadaam) March 27, 2022

Forfeit the first game from next season @mipaltan— MJ (@mjnotout) March 27, 2022

Well played paltan but remember that mumbai not won first game so it's lucky for Mumbai come back next match #MIvsDC #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma #OneFamily— Rushi Rathod (@Rushi_1208_) March 27, 2022

India all-rounder Patel chipped in with a quickfire 17-ball 38 not out as DC overhauled the target with 10 balls to spare. Yadav smashed four boundaries and two sixes, while Patel had two hours and three maximums as the duo stitched a match-winning 75-run partnership from 30 balls for the seventh wicket.

