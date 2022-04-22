Mumbai Indians Lose Seven IPL Matches on Trot and Twitter is Busy Rubbing Salt in Wound

Another day, another loss. Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises of IPL, has a new record to their name and it isn’t a flattering one when mildly put. Facing Chennai Super Kings in ‘El Clásico’ on Thursday night at DY Patil Stadium, the Rohit Sharma team came achingly close to opening their account in this year’s edition of IPL but Dhoni had different plans. Chasing a modest 156 by MI, the equation came down to the last over of the clash. 17 were needed in 6 deliveries. A situation that Dhoni has faced several times in his illustrious career, it looked tough but not impossible.

Dhoni did it and did he do it in style. Six and two fours came off the bat of Dhoni and MI lost their seventh. With this loss, Mumbai Indians became the only IPL franchise to have lost the first seven matches on a trot in any season of IPL.

Making a note of that, IPL fans had a field day on Twitter.

Trolling MI fans is wrong. I wish them all a very LLLLLLLovely IPL. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 21, 2022

No team in the history lost first seven matches in a row in an ipl, until Mumbai Indians took it personally — ganesh (@breathMessi21) April 21, 2022

Mumbai Indians after 7 L https://t.co/2sPvP2zjCr — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 22, 2022

Rohit Sharma to Jaydev Unadkat after he couldn't defend 18 runs #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/Lhtkcnuj1D — Vishal Deshmukh (@vishald1290) April 21, 2022

How many matches have MI lost consecutively? pic.twitter.com/gkpeGFEeM7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 21, 2022

“In the end it was a great fight from us, we were in the game after not batting well, the bowlers kept us in, but in the end you know how towering MSD can be and he took them home,” Rohit said after the match.

Rohit though said there’s hard to point out what exactly the team is doing wrong that they have ended up with seven defeats on the trot. “It’s hard to put a finger on anything, but we’re not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you’ll always be playing the catching game. But I thought we did well to keep them under pressure, we did so until the last over, but Pretorius and Dhoni took them home,” he explained.

