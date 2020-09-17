Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings is Two Days Away and IPL Fans Have Already Tuned in With Memes

IPL 2020 is finally here.

The annual cricket carnival the Indian Premier League which was initially scheduled to go on the floors starting March got pushed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing becoming the new norm, the world came to a halt so did the sport. As things started open up, the dates for IPL 2020 were announced by BCCI and the venue was forced out of India.

The cricket tournament which is in its 13th edition is set to begin in the UAE from September 19. Yep, just two days to go.

In fact, the IPL opener this year will be played with defending champions Mumbai Indians set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what can be assumed as a cracker of a contest on Saturday.

Understandably, the excitement among cricket fans is real and they have taken over the Internet to begin the countdown with memes and a hint of banter.

RCB fans looking at IPL trophies won by Kohli bcz of ABS. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/lvqaq7D6jq — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) September 16, 2020

#IPL2020Not a meme just a pic of me and my homies everyday 7:30 Pm infront of tv from 19th September: pic.twitter.com/66uRnIwHCw — Aakash ❤️ (@Aakashhhh11) September 17, 2020

Only 2 days are left for #IPL2020 My excitement to me- pic.twitter.com/dJLy0NnEgR — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) September 16, 2020

2 days to go for #IPL2020 and even in office cricket gears gets center stage #cricketfans #cricketconnected pic.twitter.com/zmzknG0qlF — Santanu Bhattacharya (@getsanta) September 17, 2020

Good morning paltansss 2 days to go for #IPL2020 2⃣ Times @parthiv9 won IPL title for #MI pic.twitter.com/cDh8SFoFuL — S (@sanket7262) September 17, 2020

BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2020 on Sunday, September 6. The 13th season of IPL will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE. The 46 day-tournament will start with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on September 19.

A statement of BCCI reads, “The season will kickstart on 19th September in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings”.

The last match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on November 3. The league will have 24 matches in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi, and 12 in Sharjah. However, the venues for the faceoffs and the IPL 2020 final has not been announced yet.