Mumbai Lawyer Sues Ola Cabs For Rs 62 Discrepancy, Wins Rs 15,000 Compensation

An OLA passenger discontented with the cab service’s charging policies dragged the company to court and won the case, along with Rs.15,000 compensation. Shreyans Mamania, a 34-year-old resident of Mumbai, took the cab service OLA or a ride to Kalachowki from Kandivali. Shreyans, who is also a lawyer, was travelling with his family in June 2021. When he booked the ride on the OLA application, the fare displayed on it was Rs.372. But, when Shreyans and his family reached Kalachowki, their fare increased from Rs.372 to Rs. 434. Shreyans could not fathom a possible explanation for the hike of Rs. 64 in the cab fare.

Shreyans enquired the driver, who explained that such hikes are common and that Shreyans should not make a big deal out if. Since the driver would have been at a loss if Shreyans did not pay there and then, he followed suit and paid his ride fare. “I paid Rs.434 and later tried to get in touch with OLA customer care. There was no response. Finally, I decided to approach the consumer forum,” Shreyans told Mid-Day.

Advertisement

Shreyans family tried to convince him against going to such measures for such a petty amount, but it seems that Shreyan’s fight was not for the money even once, and only paid heed to securing the sanctity of fair practice and principles. As a result, a complaint hit the desk of the consumer on August 17, and by December 16, the proceedings began.

As the forum reached its decision and subsequently the culmination of the case, OLA was liable to pay Shreyans a sum of Rs. 15,000, which comprised Rs.10,000 as compensation and Rs.5,000 as a cost to the complaint. “Many would say it was just Rs. 62. But I wanted to make sure that OLA understands this and makes changes in their software. If this happens to even 100 customers daily, OLA earns 5,000 from it. We should fight against it,” Shreyans said.

Originally, the case was filed with a demand of Rs. 4 lakh as compensation, but the forum said that the amount was out of proportion and resorted to compensation of Rs.15,000 in total.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.