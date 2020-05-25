Mumbai Man Beats Wife with Pin Roller Because He Did Not Like 'Khichdi' She Cooked

Amid rising cases of domestic violence during the lockdown, a man in Mumbai was recently booked for assaulting his wife after she allegedly made "tasteless khichdi".

The accused, 39-year-old Abhijeet Sonkule works at a private company and lives with his wife Jyoti in Andheri East. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonkule assaulted Jyoti with a rolling pin (used to make chappatis) on Friday after eating the khichdi she had cooked which he did not find to his liking.

According to the report, Sonkule stormed into the kitchen after eating the khichdi, picked up the rolling ping, and assaulted Jyoti on the nose, stomach and back. It was only after a profusely bleeding Jyoti screamed for help that he was rescued by neighbours.

In her accounts to the police, Jyoti said that while assaulting her, Sonkule asked her not to scream or else he would kill her. She also told the police that this wasn't the first time that Sonkule had fought with her over a trivial issue.

Jyoti was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Sonkule under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Since the beginning of lockdown, cases of domestic violence have been on the rise. In April, the National Commission for Women recorded 315 complaints of domestic violence.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the high numbers can be attributed to the lockdown - imposed since March 25 - which has locked the abuser and the victim together.

The NCW has launched a WhatsApp number -- 7217735372 -- to report cases of domestic violence.